Intermediate Back End Developer (PHP) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you enjoy working in a collaborative environment, then a fast-paced provider of innovative Business Tools seeks your coding talents to fill the role of its next Intermediate Back End Developer. You will build and maintain the back-end database and services while writing testable, maintainable code for robustness and reliability. The ideal candidate must have strong initiative and be an effective communicator while having the ability to work on and further enhance a productised software solution with a focus on scalability, stability and maintainability is key, along with understanding how to grow the solution in line with the company’s strategy. You will require a 3-year Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems with 2-4 years web-based development being fluent in PHP8+, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX, REST, Git, Ember, Angular, Grunt, Gulp & OOP.

DUTIES:

Develop, implement and support existing and new applications.

Build and maintenance of the back-end database and services.

Write testable, maintainable code for robustness and reliability.

Assist, from the software solution perspective, with technical product strategy and planning.

Integrations of data sources and databases into singular systems.

Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout.

Performance Goals –

Complete deliverables on time.

Communicate delays, changes, or material developments on work.

Collaborative and engaged input into the software product and team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Experience/Skills –

2- 4 Years web-based development knowledge & experience (PHP a must).

Fluent with PHP 8+.

Strong MySQL skills (queries, design, building and optimisation).

Experienced in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX, and REST.

Good knowledge of GIT version control.

Familiar with modern JavaScript frameworks (like Ember, Angular, React or Vue).

Modern tooling using NPM, Composer, Webpack and other build tools like Grunt and Gulp.

Good understanding of and experience with OOP.

Experience in working on a productised software solution.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Must pay a lot of attention to detail with a strong focus on quality and high accuracy.

Ability to problem solve and think outside the box.

COMMENTS:

