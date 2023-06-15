IT Infrastructure Architect

Role Purpose:

As a Senior IT Infrastructure Architect, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the company’s systems and networks are kept running smoothly. You’ll manage the team that ensures our various internal systems run optimally, as well as those of our clients. You will also be involved in making sure all software is up to date and security patches have been applied.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems

15 years’ experience in IT,

5 years’ experience in a lead design role in large projects

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Architecture Certifications

Computing technology certifications

Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations

Requirements

Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency updated annually.

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.

1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans

Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy

Set Infrastructure standards for the group and act as the technical authority for Infrastructure investments

Understand how to implement complex technology solutions into a highly integrated and interdependent technology landscape

Ability to accurately appreciate the implications of technology changes to operating costs and business continuity

Need to understand when a trend or system is progressing or declining

Need to understand business and technical capabilities and interdependencies at a very detailed level

Desired Skills:

architect

Infrastructure

project

