IT Infrastructure Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:
As a Senior IT Infrastructure Architect, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the company’s systems and networks are kept running smoothly. You’ll manage the team that ensures our various internal systems run optimally, as well as those of our clients. You will also be involved in making sure all software is up to date and security patches have been applied.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems
- 15 years’ experience in IT,
- 5 years’ experience in a lead design role in large projects
- Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management
- Architecture Certifications
- Computing technology certifications
- Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations
Requirements
- Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency updated annually.
- Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.
- 1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans
- Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy
- Set Infrastructure standards for the group and act as the technical authority for Infrastructure investments
- Understand how to implement complex technology solutions into a highly integrated and interdependent technology landscape
- Ability to accurately appreciate the implications of technology changes to operating costs and business continuity
- Need to understand when a trend or system is progressing or declining
- Need to understand business and technical capabilities and interdependencies at a very detailed level
Desired Skills:
- architect
- Infrastructure
- project