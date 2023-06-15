Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ an IT Support Technician. This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Relevant diploma/ certificate.
- 2 – 3 years experience.
Duties:
- Voip setups and support including pbx support and setups.
- Internet and network setup/installations and support.
- Office 365 setups and support.
- Remote support on any it related issues.
- Field callouts and setups.
- Support and training on the medical software.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- PBX
- IT Support
- Network Setup
- Office 365
- Medical Software
- Training
- Network Installations