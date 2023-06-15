IT Support Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 15, 2023

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ an IT Support Technician. This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:

  • Relevant diploma/ certificate.
  • 2 – 3 years experience.

Duties:

  • Voip setups and support including pbx support and setups.
  • Internet and network setup/installations and support.
  • Office 365 setups and support.
  • Remote support on any it related issues.
  • Field callouts and setups.
  • Support and training on the medical software.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • PBX
  • IT Support
  • Network Setup
  • Office 365
  • Medical Software
  • Training
  • Network Installations

