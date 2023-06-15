IT Support Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ an IT Support Technician. This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Relevant diploma/ certificate.

2 – 3 years experience.

Duties:



Voip setups and support including pbx support and setups.

Internet and network setup/installations and support.

Office 365 setups and support.

Remote support on any it related issues.

Field callouts and setups.

Support and training on the medical software.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

PBX

IT Support

Network Setup

Office 365

Medical Software

Training

Network Installations

Learn more/Apply for this position