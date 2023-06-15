IT Technician (1st and 2nd line) – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

We are urgently on the hunt for a qualified and experienced IT Technician to start NOW.
Posiiton will suit a young, enthusiastic individual who is looking to apply his/her skills in a progressive and fast paced environment. Duties will include helpdesk/remote support and some on site support.
Minimum requirements:
- A+ N+ completed (or similar completed technical qualification)
- 2years relevant experience
- Driver’s license and car
- Immediately available to start please
Desired Skills:
- Technical support
- Technician
- Helpdesk
About The Employer:
Young and dynamic team in the IT Services industry