IT Technician (1st and 2nd line)

Jun 15, 2023

We are urgently on the hunt for a qualified and experienced IT Technician to start NOW.

Posiiton will suit a young, enthusiastic individual who is looking to apply his/her skills in a progressive and fast paced environment. Duties will include helpdesk/remote support and some on site support.

Minimum requirements:

  • A+ N+ completed (or similar completed technical qualification)
  • 2years relevant experience
  • Driver’s license and car
  • Immediately available to start please

Desired Skills:

  • Technical support
  • Technician
  • Helpdesk

About The Employer:

Young and dynamic team in the IT Services industry

