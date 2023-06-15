IT Technician

Our prominent client operating in the Wholesale and Retail Sectors, based in Port Elizabeth (Newton Park), is currently looking to employ a experienced and qualified IT Technician.



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Relevant Qualifications and experience required for an IT Technician.

Responsibilities:

Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

Check computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards, telephones etc.) to ensure functionality.

Escalate and refer issues, to Suppliers. Follow up to ensure closure.

Install, Maintain and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.

Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule by means of developed form.

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.

Generating reports for Supply Chain and Sales.

Trouble shooting reports when problems arise.

Writing reports as and when required

Negative Report Adjustments

Entering of stock codes into Sage

Maintenance of Database on Sage.

Liaison with Alarm system and Security Company.

Quality and Safety Controller.

Ad hoc facilities Management.

Ad hoc Errands.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

IT Hardware installation

Troubleshooting

Record Keeping

Database Maintenance

Reporting

Quality and Safety

