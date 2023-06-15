Our prominent client operating in the Wholesale and Retail Sectors, based in Port Elizabeth (Newton Park), is currently looking to employ a experienced and qualified IT Technician.
Requirements:
- Relevant Qualifications and experience required for an IT Technician.
Responsibilities:
- Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
- Check computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards, telephones etc.) to ensure functionality.
- Escalate and refer issues, to Suppliers. Follow up to ensure closure.
- Install, Maintain and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
- Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule by means of developed form.
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.
- Generating reports for Supply Chain and Sales.
- Trouble shooting reports when problems arise.
- Writing reports as and when required
- Negative Report Adjustments
- Entering of stock codes into Sage
- Maintenance of Database on Sage.
- Liaison with Alarm system and Security Company.
- Quality and Safety Controller.
- Ad hoc facilities Management.
- Ad hoc Errands.
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- IT Hardware installation
- Troubleshooting
- Record Keeping
- Database Maintenance
- Reporting
- Quality and Safety