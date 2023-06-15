IT Technician

Jun 15, 2023

Our prominent client operating in the Wholesale and Retail Sectors, based in Port Elizabeth (Newton Park), is currently looking to employ a experienced and qualified IT Technician.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Qualifications and experience required for an IT Technician.

Responsibilities:

  • Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
  • Check computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards, telephones etc.) to ensure functionality.
  • Escalate and refer issues, to Suppliers. Follow up to ensure closure.
  • Install, Maintain and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
  • Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
  • Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.
  • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.
  • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
  • Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule by means of developed form.
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.
  • Generating reports for Supply Chain and Sales.
  • Trouble shooting reports when problems arise.
  • Writing reports as and when required
  • Negative Report Adjustments
  • Entering of stock codes into Sage
  • Maintenance of Database on Sage.
  • Liaison with Alarm system and Security Company.
  • Quality and Safety Controller.
  • Ad hoc facilities Management.
  • Ad hoc Errands.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Technician
  • IT Hardware installation
  • Troubleshooting
  • Record Keeping
  • Database Maintenance
  • Reporting
  • Quality and Safety

