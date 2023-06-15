Java Specialist – Hybrid – up to R650 K per Annum at E – merge IT

Are you a Software Engineer? A software solutions company is looking for a Java Specialist to join their passionate, friendly, diverse and inspired team of software engineers to design, develop and deploy industry changing end-to-end software solutions.
Qualification and Experience:
- BSc in Math, Stats and/or Computer Sciences
- 5-7+ of proven hands-on software engineering experience.
- 5-7 years expertise in Java and JavaScript OOP Language
- Strong knowledge and experience on Node or React or Angular
- Exposure on other back and front-end development tools
- Technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes
- Cloud certifications
Reference Number for this position is MM57235 which is a Permanent – Hybrid position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of up to R650K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2EE
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma