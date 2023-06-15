Jorge Mendes is new Cell C CEO

Cell C has announced the appointment of Jorge Mendes as the company’s new CEO, effective 1 July 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Mendes to the Cell C team,” says Joe Mthimunye, Cell C board chairman. “Jorge has a deep understanding of the telco industry, and his track record of success speaks for itself. We are confident that his leadership and vision will help to take Cell C to new heights of growth and profitability in the years to come.”

Mendes has held senior leadership positions at major mobile network providers in South Africa and internationally. Most recently, he served as the chief consumer officer of Vodacom as part of the Vodafone Group.

Mendes comments: “I am excited to be joining Cell C at such a critical time in its history. My focus will be on delivering a true customer-centric approach that exceeds the expectations of South Africans. We know that consumers want honesty, transparency, and worry-free solutions that are affordable, offering them flexibility and control. Our vision is to become the brand of choice for the discerning South African seeking the best experience.

“I believe that Cell C has tremendous potential and look forward to working with the talented and dedicated team to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers.”