Junior System Admin/DevOps (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for maintaining, configuring, and troubleshooting the hardware, software, and network systems as the next Junior System Admin/DevOps sought by a fast-paced provider of innovative Business Tools to join its team. Your role will also include installing and upgrading operating systems and applications, managing user accounts and permissions, monitoring system performance and security, implementing backup and disaster recovery solutions, and ensuring that all systems are up-to-date and in compliance with company policies and industry standards. Also, you may be responsible for identifying and resolving issues with servers, storage, and other infrastructure components, and providing technical support to end-users. Applicants will need to have a Microsoft Certification: Azure Administrator Associate or higher, CompTIA Linux+ or similar with 1-4 years’ work experience in a similar role. Your skills should include Linux, Ubuntu, Bash, Git & Docker.

DUTIES:

Role Objectives –

Manage and monitor all infrastructure and systems installations, including configuration, testing, and maintenance.

Implement and keep strategies for backup, security, and redundancy.

Find potential issues and implement solutions proactively.

Enable faster and smarter business processes and develop meaningful analytics.

Engage regularly with the team, supplying reports on project status, activities, and achievements.

Main Duties –

Communicate with stakeholders to identify what they want to carry out with a system.

Use expert-level administration and optimisation of hosts and servers to ensure a high degree of availability and appropriate resource management.

Install and configure operating systems and software.

Test software routinely for bugs, redundancies, and security issues.

Conduct high-level root-cause analysis of service interruptions and set up preventive measures.

Performance Goals –

System uptime: Ensure that all IT systems are functioning properly and are available for use by end-users.

Security: Maintain the IT security posture and ensure that all systems and data are protected from unauthorized access or theft.

Efficiency: Increase efficiency by streamlining system management tasks, automating routine tasks, and reducing manual intervention.

Scalability: Ensure that the IT infrastructure is scalable and can handle growth without downtime.

Compliance: Ensure that all IT systems and processes are compliant with relevant regulations and standards.

End-user satisfaction: Improve end-user satisfaction by providing fast and effective technical support, minimizing downtime, and ensuring that all IT systems are easy to use and reliable.

Cost management: Optimize IT spending, reduce costs, and maximize ROI.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or higher.

CompTIA Linux+ or similar.

Experience/Skills –

1 – 4 Years’ experience in a related industry.

Experience with or knowledge of Bash or a programming language and operating systems (Linux & Mac), current equipment and technologies, containerization, enterprise backup and recovery procedures, system performance-monitoring tools, virtualization, HTTP traffic, content delivery, and caching.

Ability to create, analyse, and repair large-scale distributed systems.

Knowledge of Git or other Version-Control software.

Ubuntu Administration.

Docker.

Advantageous –

Docker Certification.

Experience in cloud computing (specifically Microsoft Azure), GCP and AWS.

Jenkins.

Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Organised and able to meet deadlines.

