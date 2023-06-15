Mid-Senior C#.Net Full Stack Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading National Business Systems Automation company seeks the coding talents of a Mid-Senior C#.Net Full Stack Developer to join its team. Your tech toolset should include C#.Net, MVC & SQL Server. Any Azure, jQuery, HTML5, CSS, UML, Agile and Scrum in addition will prove advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

C#.Net Development (Full Stack).

MVC.

MS SQL Server.

Beneficial –

Azure (Cloud Development).

jQuery, HTML5, CSS.

UML.

Agile & Scrum.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

C

Learn more/Apply for this position