PHP Developer – Gauteng Woodmead

The successful candidate will join an existing team of developers and will focus on the design, development and maintenance of several systems which primarily use PHP and MySQL. Projects currently include the development of a network security monitoring and reporting system; development of a CRM/ERP system; and the maintenance of th company Web/Extranet site.

Specific responsibilities

New system module design and development.

System enhancements and maintenance.

Testing and implementation.

Minimum qualification/s

Grade 12 certificate.

2/3year tertiary qualification that included development related courses.

Minimum experience

2 to 3 years uninterrupted employment

Minimum skills and other attributes

Experience in back-end PHP and relational database development, MySQL being an advantage.

Experience in other programming languages, such as Perl, C++ and Java, would be an advantage

Experience in Linux would be an advantage.

Well spoken – English.

Keen attention to detail.

Positive and vibrant.

Desired Skills:

PHP

MySQL

Perl

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

