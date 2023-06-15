Project Manager (Financial Services) – KwaZulu-Natal La Lucia

Project Manager (Financial Services)

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates.

Location: La Lucia, KwaZulu Natal

Position Overview:

A reputable financial services firm located in La Lucia, is seeking to appoint an adaptable and resilient Project Manager to join their team.

The Project Manager will manage projects that are both technical and non-technical in nature. The role offers the applicant a unique opportunity to be part of a small and dynamic team of people involved in several strategic level Groupwide projects. The role is multifaceted and would involve a number of different deliverables and areas of work, including assisting in the implementation of the Groups digital transformation and enterprise platform replacement.

The ideal candidate possesses a background in financial services, preferably in banking, or mortgage lending. Whilst this is a business (non-technical) focused position, exposure, and delivery of projects with a significant technology component will be experience that the preferred candidate should possess.

One will be required to liase with internal and external stakeholders, communicate, and interact at several levels in the organizations. The candidate will be required to manage projects, or varying size and complexity, simultaneously and will report to the Senior Project Manager heading up a Project Management Office.

Qualifications and Experience:

A completed Bachelor’s Degree.

A minimum of 3 to 5 years Project Management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal and external stakeholders.

Recognized Project Management Qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.).

Agile Project Management experience.

A proven track record of Project Delivery.

Financial Services and/or Mortgage Industry experience.

Exposure to IT focused projects.

Experience in using collaboration platforms such as MS SharePoint and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Management Qualification

CAPM

PMP

Prince2

Project Delivery

Mortgage Industry experience

Confluence

MS SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

A reputable financial services firm

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

