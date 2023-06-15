Project Manager (Senior)

Main purpose of the job:
- Project managers will demonstrate the requisite leadership abilities to achieve project objectives. Develops in-depth knowledge of customer objectives, contract terms, and business regulations; defines project goals and devises means to achieve them.
Responsibilities:
- Manage customer service representatives and other key stakeholders.
- Communicate clearly with the project team about project needs, contractual requirements, customer expectations, KPIs, and project status.
- Prepare and monitor mitigation plans for commercial and legal risks in the contract.
- Maintain a complete risk registry that is kept up to date and is tracked and shared on a regular (at least monthly) basis.
- Collaborate with colleagues across the organization to achieve common goals.
- Understands Project Control Reports, identifies problem areas, and puts recovery plans in place.
- Deliverables and design quantities must be tracked and analyzed for the project.
- Show complete dedication to all health and safety issues and provide safety leadership to the project team.
Desired Skills:
- Software Project Management
- Workshare Experience
- EP Project Experience
- EPCM
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A chemical and resource multinational company based in the north of Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Project Manager.