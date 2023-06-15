Project Manager (Senior)

Main purpose of the job:

Project managers will demonstrate the requisite leadership abilities to achieve project objectives. Develops in-depth knowledge of customer objectives, contract terms, and business regulations; defines project goals and devises means to achieve them.

Responsibilities:

Manage customer service representatives and other key stakeholders.

Communicate clearly with the project team about project needs, contractual requirements, customer expectations, KPIs, and project status.

Prepare and monitor mitigation plans for commercial and legal risks in the contract.

Maintain a complete risk registry that is kept up to date and is tracked and shared on a regular (at least monthly) basis.

Collaborate with colleagues across the organization to achieve common goals.

Understands Project Control Reports, identifies problem areas, and puts recovery plans in place.

Deliverables and design quantities must be tracked and analyzed for the project.

Show complete dedication to all health and safety issues and provide safety leadership to the project team.

Desired Skills:

Software Project Management

Workshare Experience

EP Project Experience

EPCM

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A chemical and resource multinational company based in the north of Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Project Manager.

