Project Manager (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 15, 2023

Main purpose of the job:

  • Project managers will demonstrate the requisite leadership abilities to achieve project objectives. Develops in-depth knowledge of customer objectives, contract terms, and business regulations; defines project goals and devises means to achieve them.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage customer service representatives and other key stakeholders.
  • Communicate clearly with the project team about project needs, contractual requirements, customer expectations, KPIs, and project status.
  • Prepare and monitor mitigation plans for commercial and legal risks in the contract.
  • Maintain a complete risk registry that is kept up to date and is tracked and shared on a regular (at least monthly) basis.
  • Collaborate with colleagues across the organization to achieve common goals.
  • Understands Project Control Reports, identifies problem areas, and puts recovery plans in place.
  • Deliverables and design quantities must be tracked and analyzed for the project.
  • Show complete dedication to all health and safety issues and provide safety leadership to the project team.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Project Management
  • Workshare Experience
  • EP Project Experience
  • EPCM

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A chemical and resource multinational company based in the north of Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Project Manager.

