Project Manager (Software Development)

Jun 15, 2023

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (Software Development).
Main purpose of the position:

  • Responsible for identifying business needs and requirements, analysing data, and developing project plans and strategies to support the successful delivery of projects.
  • Work closely with stakeholders to ensure project goals are aligned with business objectives and that all project requirements are met within budget and on time.
  • Responsible for managing project resources, coordinating activities, and communicating project progress to relevant stakeholders.
  • To support the development of high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of the business and its users and is accountable for the success of a project from start to finish.

Requirements:

  • IT related Degree/ Diploma and demonstrate equivalent practical work experience in a business-related field.
  • Experience in delivering projects to scope, on time, and within budget.
  • Experience in people management, change management, and risk management.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and clients.
  • Strong leadership, time management, conflict management, budgeting, and analytical skills.
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills with attention to detail and ability to multi-task.
  • Proficient in project management software.
  • Business analysis experience is advantageous.

Duties:

  • Provide leadership and direction to the team of software developers, quality assurance, and support staff.
  • Lead, manage, and control the execution of multiple concurrent projects.
  • Facilitate daily scrum with the various development teams.
  • Create, manage, and maintain project schedules.
  • Organize team and plan resourcing.
  • Manage and control project budgets and costs.
  • Control project scope and manage change requests.
  • Identify, analyse, and mitigate risk throughout the project.
  • Track and communicate project progress to key stakeholders.
  • Develop and evolve project management processes and best practices.
  • Work closely with the customer and internal management from pre-sales through final implementation.
  • Perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/ products satisfy the client requirements.
  • Analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, business process models.
  • Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • People Management
  • Change Management
  • Risk Management
  • Conflict Management
  • Business Analysis
  • Budgeting

