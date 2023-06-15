Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

As a Python Developer, you’ll work on projects that involve the use of Python and its libraries. You will be expected to create solutions using these tools as well as manage your own set of dependencies for the project. You should have experience with AWS Lambda and Jira. We’re looking for someone who is comfortable working independently but also works well in teams where collaboration is key to success.

Qualifications

Experience with web services and cloud technologies a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

At least three years of experience in Python development and/or software engineering.

Experience in developing web applications, client-side applications, and server-side applications in a large data center is preferred.

Requirements

Developers and maintainers of user-facing web applications-Build, deploy, and monitor applications that respond to users’ requests in real time.

Collaborate with other engineers and teams across various domains to ensure systems are built with sound architecture.

Efficiently manage dependencies and code quality.

Deliver functional, stable features by adhering to established development procedures.

Work in a team environment.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent development needs.

Participates in architectural activities such as team planning, database modeling, and design.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Desired Skills:

Python development

developing web applications

server-side applications

