SAP Test Analyst – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions

Job Opportunity: Test Analyst – Planning and Merchandising

Join Our Team and Shape the Future of Testing!

We are looking for a skilled and passionate Test Analyst to be part of our dynamic team. If you have a strong attention to detail and love ensuring the quality of business solutions, this role is perfect for you!

Responsibilities:

Conduct functional and non-functional testing for business solutions, defect fixes, and system enhancements.

Develop test scenarios and cases, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Monitor testing progress and results in each test cycle.

Verify that the solution meets requirements and works as expected.

Perform regression testing and ensure proper integration with non-SAP systems.

Focus areas include SAP Master Data Management, Rebates Management, Settlements Management, Purchasing and Materials Management, and Pricing and Promotions.

Requirements:

Proven experience in functional and non-functional testing.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Familiarity with SAP systems is a plus.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

A passion for delivering high-quality results.

We offer:

Exciting projects and opportunities for professional growth.

A supportive and collaborative work environment.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Join us in revolutionizing the world of testing! Apply now and be part of our innovative team.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Test

Analyst

