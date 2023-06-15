SAP Test Analyst – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions

Jun 15, 2023

Job Opportunity: Test Analyst – Planning and Merchandising

Join Our Team and Shape the Future of Testing!

We are looking for a skilled and passionate Test Analyst to be part of our dynamic team. If you have a strong attention to detail and love ensuring the quality of business solutions, this role is perfect for you!

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct functional and non-functional testing for business solutions, defect fixes, and system enhancements.
  • Develop test scenarios and cases, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
  • Monitor testing progress and results in each test cycle.
  • Verify that the solution meets requirements and works as expected.
  • Perform regression testing and ensure proper integration with non-SAP systems.
  • Focus areas include SAP Master Data Management, Rebates Management, Settlements Management, Purchasing and Materials Management, and Pricing and Promotions.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience in functional and non-functional testing.
  • Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
  • Familiarity with SAP systems is a plus.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
  • A passion for delivering high-quality results.

We offer:

  • Exciting projects and opportunities for professional growth.
  • A supportive and collaborative work environment.
  • Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Join us in revolutionizing the world of testing! Apply now and be part of our innovative team.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Test
  • Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position