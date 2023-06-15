SAP Test Analyst – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions

Job Opportunity: Test Analyst – Planning and Merchandising
Responsibilities:
- Conduct functional and non-functional testing for business solutions, defect fixes, and system enhancements.
- Develop test scenarios and cases, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
- Monitor testing progress and results in each test cycle.
- Verify that the solution meets requirements and works as expected.
- Perform regression testing and ensure proper integration with non-SAP systems.
- Focus areas include SAP Master Data Management, Rebates Management, Settlements Management, Purchasing and Materials Management, and Pricing and Promotions.
Requirements:
- Proven experience in functional and non-functional testing.
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
- Familiarity with SAP systems is a plus.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
- A passion for delivering high-quality results.
We offer:
- Exciting projects and opportunities for professional growth.
- A supportive and collaborative work environment.
- Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Test
- Analyst