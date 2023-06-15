Scrum Master (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master that has the experience and proven track in managing projects within an Agile Custom Development and Integration environment.

The successful Scrum Master will be responsible for owning the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in demanding customer environments.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Scrum Manager Certification

Preferred Qualification:

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

Experience Required:

Telco Domain Experience.

Experience in Custom Development experience.

Experience in leading complex teams.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Johannesburg – Hybrid Work Model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

