Security Engineer (Wits ThirdStream)

Main purpose of the job:

To provide security inputs on networks (wifi, networks), systems (applications orientated), endpoint (laptops)

Configuration of firewalls and Servers (anti-virus solutions)

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Maintain backups both in ArcServe and SimpliVity

Maintain N-Able ensuring patch-level security

Assist in conducting Security Audits

Check and report on Security Levels

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Arcserve and N-Able experience is required

Microsoft 365 Security Courses

Microsoft 365 Certified Solutions Expert

MCITP would be beneficial

Matric

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience

Experience and relevant training in, monitoring backups, patch management, firewalls, Microsoft ATP, Microsoft Intune, Arcserve, N-Able, and N-Central

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience with troubleshooting and escalation of queries

Strong problem-solving abilities

A solid knowledge of security system support and troubleshooting procedures

Able to communicate complex situations quickly and clearly to people with a variety of technical skills

Ability to effectively listen to customers and respond to their requests

Verbal and written communication

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects, and problems

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multi-disciplinary team

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 21 June 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

