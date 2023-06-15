Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently looking for a highly experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and efficiency of our software development processes. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing comprehensive automated test strategies, as well as mentoring and guiding junior members of the testing team.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies: Java (exposure to others will be beneficial: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.).

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (exposure to others will be beneficial: Cypress, Robot Framework, Karate, etc.)

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing when required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience using Appium.

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage)

Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the necessary ceremonies.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Telecom experience is a bonus.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position