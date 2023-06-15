Senior Developer

Seeking a Senior Developer that has knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques.

Key Requirements

Minimum of at least 8 years’ relevant experience

Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or equivalent

Expert knowledge in Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+), MS SQL.

Experience with Net Framework (v4+), C# and Windows Forms

Excellent skills with WCF/Web Services, MVC Web Application

Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

