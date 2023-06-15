Senior Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Application Software Developement

Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or

to improve its performance.

Develop and direct software system testing and validation procedures.

Direct software programming and development of documentation.

Consult with customers or other departments on project status, proposals, or

technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance

Analyse information to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new

system or modification of an existing system.

Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and

software, develop specifications and performance requirements, or resolve

customer problems.

Prepare reports or correspondence concerning project specifications, activities,

or status.

Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and

requirements.

Coordinate installation of software system.

Monitor functioning of equipment to ensure system operates in conformance with

specifications.

Oversee and assign work to programmers, designers, technologists, technicians,

or other engineering or scientific personnel.

Advise customer about or perform maintenance of software system.

Train users to use new or modified equipment.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

coding

C#.Net Development

Design Patterns

Business logic

API Development

Web Applications Development

Web services

Development Of Enterprise Software

C#

Note JS

Angular

Azure

MS Services

Code refactoring

Database Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or

specialized utility programs. Analyse user needs and develop software solutions.

Design software or customize software for client use with the aim of optimising

operational efficiency. May analyse and design within an application area,

working individually or coordinating development as part of a team. May

supervise computer programmers

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Provident

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position