Senior Developer – Gauteng Midrand

- Application Software Developement
- Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or
- to improve its performance.
- Develop and direct software system testing and validation procedures.
- Direct software programming and development of documentation.
- Consult with customers or other departments on project status, proposals, or
- technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance
- Analyse information to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new
- system or modification of an existing system.
- Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and
- software, develop specifications and performance requirements, or resolve
- customer problems.
- Prepare reports or correspondence concerning project specifications, activities,
- or status.
- Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and
- requirements.
- Coordinate installation of software system.
- Monitor functioning of equipment to ensure system operates in conformance with
- specifications.
- Oversee and assign work to programmers, designers, technologists, technicians,
- or other engineering or scientific personnel.
- Advise customer about or perform maintenance of software system.
- Train users to use new or modified equipment.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- coding
- C#.Net Development
- Design Patterns
- Business logic
- API Development
- Web Applications Development
- Web services
- Development Of Enterprise Software
- C#
- Note JS
- Angular
- Azure
- MS Services
- Code refactoring
- Database Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or
specialized utility programs. Analyse user needs and develop software solutions.
Design software or customize software for client use with the aim of optimising
operational efficiency. May analyse and design within an application area,
working individually or coordinating development as part of a team. May
supervise computer programmers
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Provident
- Annual Bonus
- Performance Bonus