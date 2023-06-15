Senior Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Seeking a Senior Developer that has knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques.
Key Requirements
- Minimum of at least 8 years’ relevant experience
- Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or equivalent
- Expert knowledge in Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+), MS SQL.
- Experience with Net Framework (v4+), C# and Windows Forms
- Excellent skills with WCF/Web Services, MVC Web Application
- Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- .NET
- C#
- WCF