Senior Full Stack Developer (Python/Java) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN highly scalable & testable code, developing quality software and web applications as the next Senior Full Stack Developer sought by a Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg. Your core focus will be to create highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services. The ideal candidate will possess a Computer Science or related Bachelor’s Degree with 4-5 years’ experience in a similar role with strong Python/Java skills, have hands-on experience with the AWS technical stack i.e EC2, S3, CodeCommit/ CodeDeploy, Cognito and skills in SQL/ No – SQL, Angular, React, Vue. You must also be able to write tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, have REST API Integration experience & be able to create modules and components and couple them together into a functional app.

DUTIES:

Develop quality software and web applications.

Contribute towards overall architecture of the projects/ change requests.

Document the architecture diagrams and present it in the Enterprise Architecture Forum.

Review peer and Junior Developers code and provide guidance to establish best practices and coding standards for development.

Analyse and maintain existing software applications.

Design highly scalable, testable code.

Discover and fix programming bugs.

Provide influence over a new technical design for design for highly visible software product.

Assist in Quality Assurance process such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

Develop scalable and reusable micro-services for the application.

Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contribution towards DevOps.

Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing and optimize performance of the current queries.

Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Migrate current projects onto AWS Cloud environment.

Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

Increase product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following industry coding standards.

Identify additional tasks and mentoring other developers in completing tasks.

Promote teamwork in the department.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills –

At least 4-5 years’ experience Full Stack Developer experience.

Development experience with programming languages like Java and Python.

Hands-on experience on AWS technical stack i.e EC2, S3, CodeCommit/ CodeDeploy, Cognito.

SQL/ No – SQL database or relational database skills.

Well versed in Version Control systems.

Creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional app.

Delivering a complete front-end application.

Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript.

Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components.

Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue).

Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.

Solid Software Development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, RESTful APIs.

Web security standards aware (OWASP).

Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.).

REST API Integration.

Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer.

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Self-directed and delivery focused.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position