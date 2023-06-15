Senior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE a seamless and integrated IT infrastructure while maintaining the Microsoft Operations environment as the next Senior IT Technician sought by an Industrial, Financial and Commercial Business Solutions company to join its team. Your role will include maintenance, troubleshooting and upgrading computer hardware, software, networks, and peripheral equipment while maintaining Servers and Workstations in a Microsoft and Linux domain. The ideal candidate must have A+ and N+ Certifications and work experience including Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, Antivirus Software (various), Remote tools VNC, TeamViewer etc., Backup Procedures, TCP/IP, IP Subnetting & able to configure and manage Office 365 services, such as Exchange Online for email, SharePoint for collaboration and document management, and OneDrive for Business for file storage and sharing.

DUTIES:

Installation of new Desktops, Notebooks, Printers, Operating Systems and Hardware.

Maintenance, troubleshooting and upgrading of computer hardware, software, networks, and peripheral equipment.

Manage and maintain the Microsoft Operations environment, including managing user accounts and access levels, including creating and deleting accounts, resetting passwords, and controlling access to sensitive data and systems.

Maintain Servers and Workstations in a Microsoft and Linux domain.

Develop and implement IT policies and procedures related to desktop computing, including security and data management.

Coordinate with other IT professionals, such as Network Engineers and System Administrators, to ensure a seamless and integrated IT infrastructure.

Microsoft Exchange.

Networking (cabling, DHCP, static IPs, wireless setup and support).

Provide PC preparation services including imaging, user set-up and application installation and configuration.

Perform PC rollouts.

Provide technical installation support for Office and Windows environments.

Provide basic Document Management support.

Install and maintain automated backup and anti-virus software.

Providing guidance and training to Junior Technicians, including reviewing work and providing feedback and guidance to ensure that standards are met.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+ Certification.

N+ Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Windows.

Antivirus Software (various).

Remote tools VNC, TeamViewer etc.

Backup Procedures.

Familiarity with the Office 365 platform, including the different tools and applications available and how they can be used in a business setting.

Ability to configure and manage Office 365 services, such as Exchange Online for email, SharePoint for collaboration and document management, and OneDrive for Business for file storage and sharing.

Ability to troubleshoot issues related to Office 365 services, including connectivity, authentication, and synchronization issues.

Network protocols TCP/IP.

Installation of GSM devices.

Installation of ADSL Routers and Wireless Access Points.

IP Subnetting.

Advantageous –

Any Microsoft Certification.

Linux experience.

Cloud environments.

AV systems.

Proficient in UT or any FPS.

Familiar with Pastel Accounting and VIP Payroll.

ATTRIBUTES:

Remain flexible, function under pressure, and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

Ability to work as a collaborating team, but also independently.

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.

Willing and keen to share information.

Good communication skills.

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.

Shows initiative.

A strong sense of integrity, and is open, honest and ethical in everything they do.

Able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.

Be able to accept constructive criticism.

