Senior Software Developer

Our client in the logistics industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.

Purpose of the position:

To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC and producing neat, complex, and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To support the implementation and decision process around software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Requirements:

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology

Up to 5 years’ Experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.Net.

Highly experienced in C#, .Net, Webservices.

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, Ajax, HTML, and jQuery.

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/ teams.

Aptly manages team demands on his/ her time and shows willingness/ ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate.

Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.

Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Waterfall

Agile

MVC Framework

JavaScript

Ajax

jQuery

Learn more/Apply for this position