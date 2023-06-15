SQL Developer

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system

Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements

REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a Developer role

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:

MS SQL

Database

T-SQL Database Design and Development

Web services development

Other Languages

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or Degree

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

T-SQL

Full stack

Javascript

MS

Learn more/Apply for this position