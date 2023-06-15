SQL Developer

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system
- Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements
REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
- Minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a Developer role
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role
Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:
- MS SQL
- Database
- T-SQL Database Design and Development
- Web services development
Other Languages
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or Degree
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- T-SQL
- Full stack
- Javascript
- MS