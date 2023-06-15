SQL Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jun 15, 2023

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system
  • Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
  • Minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a Developer role
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:

  • MS SQL
  • Database
  • T-SQL Database Design and Development
  • Web services development

Other Languages

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or Degree
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • T-SQL
  • Full stack
  • Javascript
  • MS

