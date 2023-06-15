Systems Analyst

Jun 15, 2023

  • The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems aremaintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives are met.
  • The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high quality software systems to its client.
  • This is done by understanding, studying and analysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether.
  • The System Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.
  • Data Collection and analysis
  • Data Management
  • Database Administration
  • Provides technical guidance when required on managing information throughout its lifecycle by designing and executing appropriate architectures, policies and practices.
  • Review and Reporting

General Experience

  • 2 – 5 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating the function (Essential)
  • Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • GIT
  • GIT Service Mangement
  • UML design
  • IBMI
  • SQL
  • data
  • Database Management
Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Service provider in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled and experienced Systems Analyst to join their IT Department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position