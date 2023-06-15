Systems Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems aremaintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives are met.

The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high quality software systems to its client.

This is done by understanding, studying and analysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether.

The System Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.

Data Collection and analysis

Data Management

Database Administration

Provides technical guidance when required on managing information throughout its lifecycle by designing and executing appropriate architectures, policies and practices.

Review and Reporting

General Experience

2 – 5 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating the function (Essential)

Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

GIT

GIT Service Mangement

UML design

IBMI

SQL

data

Database Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Service provider in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled and experienced Systems Analyst to join their IT Department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

