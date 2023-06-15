Systems Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

- The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems aremaintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives are met.
- The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high quality software systems to its client.
- This is done by understanding, studying and analysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether.
- The System Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.
- Data Collection and analysis
- Data Management
- Database Administration
- Provides technical guidance when required on managing information throughout its lifecycle by designing and executing appropriate architectures, policies and practices.
- Review and Reporting
General Experience
- 2 – 5 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating the function (Essential)
- Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- GIT
- GIT Service Mangement
- UML design
- IBMI
- SQL
- data
- Database Management
- database management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Financial Service provider in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled and experienced Systems Analyst to join their IT Department.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund