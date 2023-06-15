Team Lead Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for Team Leader Business Analyst. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is contract role (6-month contract) (This role is available immediately)

Minimum Requirements:

5 years’ experience in managing a team of specialists.

10 years’ experience of accounting and controlling.

5-10 years’ experience working with complex system integrations and to work with detailed information.

BComm or CA(SA) (NQF level no.7

Minimum 5 years Business Analyst experience

Technical skill and competence (Solid)

Problem solving (Advanced)

Procedures and processes (Advanced)

Responsibilities:

Ensure that processes and procedures in Accounting Operations comply with the AOR policy requirements.

Manage the Account Ownership and Reconciliation Attestation process from end to end.

Review the attestations for quality and investigate and understand the issues raised in the attestation process.

Aid in the implementation of the KRI’s (key risk indicators) for Accounting Operations

Ensure that processes, control requirements and risk management frameworks that impact the area are documented and understood by all members of the team.

Work with Absa Internal Audit and Management Assurance during the scoping of audits to ensure fair coverage.

Own and agree corrective action items with Internal Audit and Management Assurance for findings related to the functional area under management.

Arrange issue assurance for closed audit findings.

Complete required compliance and SOX attestations and ensure that impacted team members complete their attestations.

Ensure that the team understands all compliance requirements and call for the area’s Compliance Officer to conduct briefing sessions if gaps are identified.

Ensure that all regulatory requirements are adhered to.

Ensure that the Business Continuity Tool is updated regularly and signed off annually in consultation with the BCM Co-Ordinator. Ensure that the BCM Plan for the area is tested as required and corrective actions executed.

Working with managers/professionals in the team, develop Detailed Risk and Control Assessments (RCA’s) for the function and update at the required intervals (normally quarterly). Complete attestations to testify to the adequacy of controls on request.

Participate in the development of Key Risk indicators including the determination of likelihood of occurrence and potential impact. Actively work to minimize the amount of economic capital that has to be set aside for operational risk.

Ensure that managers in the team understand their responsibilities for physical and systems access control and information security requirements.

Ensure that your area in FSSA has a Health and Safety Rep, Fire Warden and Evacuation representative.

Participate in the development of the Business Continuity Plan by reviewing and ensuring the critical financial processes are adequately covered and tested.

Ensure all managers understand all compliances, monitor compliance training undertaken by managers and that they complete the required training within prescribed timelines.

Keep up to date with all the relevant legislation/regulatory requirements.

Review and conduct walk through (SOX term logic) for all reconciliations preformed in the department according to the SOX requirements.

Work with managers in the team to achieve excellent business results through continuous people development and mentoring activities.

Ensure the development of a high-performing team through embedding formal.

Performance Development and informal coaching.

Coach the management team on how to conduct meaningful Performance Development discussions with their direct reports and ensure that they conduct the process effectively.

Determine and analyze training and development needs for managers and ensure they do the same for their teams. Ensure that identified training is budgeted for and executed.

Establish and maintain a succession plan for the management team in the area using the formal Talent Management process for identified talent and an informal process for remaining roles.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

