Tester

Jun 15, 2023

Role Purpose:

  • Testing experience (There is not automated testing)
    • Drafting finance test cases & utilizing for training documentation
    • Documenting results
    • Interpreting the results
    • Comparing the Input & Output (did the information integrate out of the source system in original condition to the inventory system / other systems applicable) &
    • Did the information post completely & to the correct GL account [GL postings into SAP S/4HANA]
    • End to end testing between various applications (in-house & purchased)

  • Advanced finance experience (A solid understanding of General Ledger – debits, credits, Income statement, balance sheet, Inventory, Reconciliations, Creditors) – e.g., previously finance accountant / super user / SME / Analyst with project experience.

  • Retail & Supply Chain experience is advantageous.

  • Self-Starter

  • Ability to work independently, as well as in a team (cross functionally with fellow systems teams & finance stakeholders & IT 3rd parties)

  • Accuracy

  • Excellent communication & documentation skills

Desired Skills:

  • manual testing
  • o Drafting finance test cases
  • o Documenting results
  • o Interpreting the results
  • • Retail & Supply Chain
  • • Advanced finance experience

