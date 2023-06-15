Tester (SAP)

Role Purpose:
- Testing experience (There is not automated testing)
- Drafting finance test cases & utilizing for training documentation
- Documenting results
- Interpreting the results
- Comparing the Input & Output (did the information integrate out of the source system in original condition to the inventory system / other systems applicable) &
- Did the information post completely & to the correct GL account [GL postings into SAP S/4HANA]
- End to end testing between various applications (in-house & purchased)
- Advanced finance experience (A solid understanding of General Ledger – debits, credits, Income statement, balance sheet, Inventory, Reconciliations, Creditors) – e.g., previously finance accountant / super user / SME / Analyst with project experience.
- Retail & Supply Chain experience is advantageous.
- Self-Starter
- Ability to work independently, as well as in a team (cross functionally with fellow systems teams & finance stakeholders & IT 3rd parties)
- Accuracy
- Excellent communication & documentation skills
Desired Skills:
- GL
- SAP S
- 4HANA
- tester