UI Developer (Hybrid)

Attention all creative minds! We’re seeking a UI Developer to join our team of tech superheroes and help us design interfaces that are truly out of this world! If you’ve got the design skills to make our users feel like they’re soaring through the cosmos, and you’re ready to unleash your creativity, then we need you! Apply now and let’s create interfaces that are truly epic.

We need your solid understanding of Web Technologies such as Front-End frameworks like, and/or Angular Material, Ionic, React and Foundation.

In addition, you should have a fundamental understanding of UI Design and related design programs like Figma, Adobe XD etc. You would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep your skills and industry knowledge current.

UI Principles experience.

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 jQuery (Will be working with one of the Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React, Ionic and others).

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing and developing for multiple platforms).

Excellent coding ability.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BSc is preferred

Permanent

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

