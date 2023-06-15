UK-SA partnership helps bridge cybersecurity skills gap

The British High Commission Pretoria, in partnership with KnowBe4 and KPMG, is working with MiDO Technologies on a Cyber Academy programme to digitally upskill underserved communities in the Western Cape.

The MiDO Cyber Academy programme will support 20 school leavers over nine months to gain cyber, professional and life skills to prepare them for work placements in South African businesses.

The programme is a response to the dual challenges of youth unemployment and cybersecurity skills shortage in the country. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) 2022, the unemployment rate in South Africa was 63,9% for those aged 15-24, while the current official national rate stands at 34,5%.

At the same time, skills shortages in the cybersecurity space hamper the growth of emerging technologies and the 4th industrial revolution. According to (ISC)²’s 2021 Cyber Workforce Report, in 2021 there were 2,72 million vacancies for security professionals that could not be filled.

“The programme aims to address these gaps by building a pipeline of talented and diverse young people who can pursue careers in cybersecurity and contribute to the digital transformation of South Africa,” says Anna Collard, senior vice-president: content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA.

“It also strives to attract more women to the sector because currently only 9% of the cybersecurity workforce in Africa are women. 55% of the current cohort candidates are female.” says Victoria White, southern Africa cyber lead for the British High Commission Pretoria.

The programme facilitates workshops and guest lectures from industry representatives, as well as exposure to companies for job shadowing and internship opportunities. Weekly mentor group sessions support the mentees by empowering them to resolve current issues and develop healthy coping strategies for the future.

“We are delighted to partner with the British High Commission Pretoria, KPMG, and KnowBe4,” says Dale Simons, CEO of MiDO Technologies, a local social enterprise that focuses on digital skills development for underserved communities.

“We are so grateful to the Cybersecurity community for contributing to this programme. InfoSec Institute provided free licenses, NClose provided stipends and Cybereason and InfoSec Consulting sponsored Chromebooks. Thank you Stellenbosch University for availing lecture space and resources for the Cyberlab and RAIN for keeping us connected. Together, we are not only hoping but also working hard to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and the future of cybersecurity in South Africa.”