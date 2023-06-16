IT Support Specialist (Level 3 + Project Management) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Level 3 IT Support with Project Management

(Work hours -> 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm)

Our client is a fast-growing Managed Service Providers (MSP) located in the US, that specializes in technology solutions for small and mid-size businesses. As an MSP they become an extension of their clients and take ownership of the technology burden allowing them to focus on what they do best. They are a young and hungry technology company looking to make a real difference in their client’s businesses by delivering white-glove IT and Customer Service! They take pride in the work they do and treat their client systems like they are their own.

We are looking for a self-motivated individual with a knack for problem solving who accomplishes tasks without the need of micro-management to join the team. This position requires interaction with clients and candidates must be passionate about providing exceptional customer service and be an active listener that can communicate technical information to non-technical individuals in writing and verbally, without talking down to the person. The candidate’s ability to write concise, informative service tickets, record all work performed, and communicate with others is critical for success in this position. You will have access to a wide variety of industry-leading technology and enterprise tools to help you complete your job duties.

If you think you’re a great fit. We would love to hear from you

Technical Skills/Qualifications:

Minimum 5+ years of Technical knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Microsoft Enterprise Mobility, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Intune, Windows Autopilot

Microsoft 365 Business Premium applications, including Teams, ATP, etc.

PowerShell scripting.

Microsoft Azure, Azure Lighthouse

Windows Server/Virtualization setup, troubleshooting and administration.

Active directory administration and planning.

Group Policy, administration, and troubleshooting

Cloud services (mail, file sharing, backup, etc.) migrations, configuration, and administration.

Configuring and supporting Cisco networks.

LAN/WAN and wireless architecture and troubleshooting.

Remote access and VPN troubleshooting and configuration.

Windows and Mac OS support and management.

Outlook, Exchange email and related support.

MS Office (PC & for Mac) use and troubleshooting.

Web browser usage and software installation.

Malware and virus remediation.

Use and support of mobile devices including Android and iOS.

Printer installation and troubleshooting.

IT service management software (Autotask, ConnectWise, Zendesk, etc.).

Other Skills/Qualifications:

Multi-task while maintaining attention to detail.

Maintains a fanatical discipline around system and ticket documentation.

Maintains a flexible and even temperament and can adapt quickly to changes.

Maintains a customer focused approach and is passionate about excellent client service.

Excellent interpersonal skills; enjoys communicating with people.

Is self-motivated and independent with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

General:

Must have MSP experience

Excellent Customer Service

Excellent Communication Skills

About the opportunity:

40 weekly hours

Flex times with some overlapping US/SA hours

Position is Fully remote, Mon-Fri working in US Hours (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

Desired Skills:

Server Security

Information Security

IT Support

Excellent customer service

Office 365

Firewall

Remote support

PowerShell

Cisco

MS Azure

Network Infrastructure

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

