Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 16, 2023

Our client is a trailblazing asset management firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results for their clients. With a strong reputation built on integrity, innovation, and expertise, they have become a trusted partner in the financial industry.

Joining our client means becoming part of a culture of collaboration and growth. They’ve fostered an environment that encourages fresh perspectives, continuous learning, and professional development.

As a Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to expand your skills, take ownership of your work, and make a real impact.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing and reporting on the performance of our client’s funds, portfolios, asset classes, benchmarks, and composites.
  • Working closely with various internal departments and external clients, including their investment and marketing teams.
  • Provide performance and attribution analysis while resolving any ad hoc issues that may arise.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 4 years of work experience as an Asset Manager, with a focus on performance analysis and reporting.
  • A quantitative degree with an investment focus is preferred.
  • CIPM/CFA or studying towards the designation is a plus.
  • Sound knowledge of performance and attribution methodologies.
  • In-depth understanding of portfolio and instrument-level data and their classification.
  • Proficiency in spreadsheet, presentation, and reporting tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Performance Measurement
  • Reporting
  • Financial Analysis
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management
  • Attention to detail
  • Organised
  • Adaptability
  • Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

