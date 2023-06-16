Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a trailblazing asset management firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results for their clients. With a strong reputation built on integrity, innovation, and expertise, they have become a trusted partner in the financial industry.
Joining our client means becoming part of a culture of collaboration and growth. They’ve fostered an environment that encourages fresh perspectives, continuous learning, and professional development.
As a Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to expand your skills, take ownership of your work, and make a real impact.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing and reporting on the performance of our client’s funds, portfolios, asset classes, benchmarks, and composites.
- Working closely with various internal departments and external clients, including their investment and marketing teams.
- Provide performance and attribution analysis while resolving any ad hoc issues that may arise.
Qualifications and Experience:
- 4 years of work experience as an Asset Manager, with a focus on performance analysis and reporting.
- A quantitative degree with an investment focus is preferred.
- CIPM/CFA or studying towards the designation is a plus.
- Sound knowledge of performance and attribution methodologies.
- In-depth understanding of portfolio and instrument-level data and their classification.
- Proficiency in spreadsheet, presentation, and reporting tools.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Performance Measurement
- Reporting
- Financial Analysis
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Attention to detail
- Organised
- Adaptability
- Collaboration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree