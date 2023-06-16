“Whether B2B or B2C, I believe passionately that good marketing essentials are the same. We all are emotional beings looking for relevance, context, and connection.” – Beth Comstock
Don’t you guys agree with Beth? The sense of connection and resonation is much more powerful than you would’ve imagine, and that’s what a good marketing plan should be.
One of our marketing agency clients is expanding their fast-growing dream team, calling all the UIUX Designer out there who are either thinking to make a move, or actively looking for an opportunity!
This would be the perfect opportunity for someone who is:
+ An experienced Digital/ UIUX Designer who’s ready for a new exposure and challenge
+ A digital-first portfolio with UIUX projects and other digital creative materials, best to have experience in working Web and App projects
+ Someone who is well-versed with Adobe Creative Suites especially in XD, Photoshop, and Illustration
+ Experience & comfortable with working around the data points and shape creative thinking around based on the identified insights
You can look forward to:
+ International working exposure
+ Flexible working arrangements
+ Awesome medical coverage
And many more!
If you resonate with the above opportunity, wait no more!
Apply now or reach out to Jason at [Email Address Removed] and I’m more than happy to talk you through this opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Creative Ideation
- Team Management
- UI Design
- Digital Design