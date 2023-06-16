UIUX Designer

“Whether B2B or B2C, I believe passionately that good marketing essentials are the same. We all are emotional beings looking for relevance, context, and connection.” – Beth Comstock

Don’t you guys agree with Beth? The sense of connection and resonation is much more powerful than you would’ve imagine, and that’s what a good marketing plan should be.

One of our marketing agency clients is expanding their fast-growing dream team, calling all the UIUX Designer out there who are either thinking to make a move, or actively looking for an opportunity!

This would be the perfect opportunity for someone who is:

+ An experienced Digital/ UIUX Designer who’s ready for a new exposure and challenge

+ A digital-first portfolio with UIUX projects and other digital creative materials, best to have experience in working Web and App projects

+ Someone who is well-versed with Adobe Creative Suites especially in XD, Photoshop, and Illustration

+ Experience & comfortable with working around the data points and shape creative thinking around based on the identified insights

You can look forward to:

+ International working exposure

+ Flexible working arrangements

+ Awesome medical coverage

And many more!

If you resonate with the above opportunity, wait no more!

Apply now or reach out to Jason at [Email Address Removed] and I’m more than happy to talk you through this opportunity!

