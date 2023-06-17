Senior IT Administrator

We are looking for an experienced and passionate Senior IT Administrator to manage and maintain the infrastructure of one of our primary clients. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidate to work with a wide variety of technologies. We are an MSP in the small to medium enterprise sector.

You will be the primary contact for all ICT related matters and you will coordinate and liaise amongst the client, third parties and our head office accordingly.

You will work with our technical team and management to ensure we comply with industry standards in terms of the ongoing infrastructure management. Together we will drive innovation for the client to ensure they stay ahead of the curve and that technology compliments their operations.

We are looking for someone with a confident and positive attitude and good client relations experience is essential. You must have a proven track record that shows a stable career path, strong values and work ethics.

Requirements:

Ability to communicate with executives and senior managers on all levels confidently

Advanced desktop and general network support – A+ / N+

Microsoft qualifications for server and infrastructure management preferred

Advanced support for Microsoft Office products including Office 365

Solid VMware experience required and ideally exposure to a DR facility.

Advanced ability to manage and maintain Microsoft Windows Server.

A solid understanding of AD, DHCP, DNS, DFS and group policy.

Advanced ability to manage Office 365 portals and Email routing via Mimecast.

A solid understanding of network design and configuration including VLAN’s and Layer 2 & 3 networking

A solid understand and track record of managing VoIP solutions

Experience in DR scenarios and advanced troubleshooting on core infrastructure

Advanced support and troubleshooting for Wi-Fi essential

CCTV management and experience essential

Extensive experience with managing a helpdesk, ticketing and asset management system

In order to apply for this position, you will need your own transport and a valid license.

Please note – Employment of successful candidates will be subject to ITC and criminal history checks along with a basic polygraph test.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Exchange administration

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Administration

Windows Server

IT Manager

Networking

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

