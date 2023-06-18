Project Manager

SUMMARY

Is planning and meeting deadlines your forte! AA Position! A well-established Financial Services provider is seeking your skills to fulfil this role and join their dynamic team as Project Manager based in La Lucia, Durban

RESPONSEBILITIES

Planning and developing project plans.

Creating and maintaining project management artifacts set by the Project Management office.

Defining, agreeing and managing project scope with all stakeholders (internal / external).

Establishing project teams, agreeing project charter.

Working closely with project stakeholders (business domain, IT, external partners) to gain resource commitment.

Identifying project requirements and agreeing deliverables / milestones.

Managing timelines and project critical path.

Managing project budget and costs.

Managing project risks, assumptions, issues and dependencies. Liaising with stakeholders to assess impact and identify / implement corrective action where required.

Monitoring and reporting on project progress against the project plan.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree

3 – 5 years project management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal / external stakeholders.

Recognized project management qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.)

Agile project management experience is an advantage.

