SUMMARY
Is planning and meeting deadlines your forte! AA Position! A well-established Financial Services provider is seeking your skills to fulfil this role and join their dynamic team as Project Manager based in La Lucia, Durban
RESPONSEBILITIES
- Planning and developing project plans.
- Creating and maintaining project management artifacts set by the Project Management office.
- Defining, agreeing and managing project scope with all stakeholders (internal / external).
- Establishing project teams, agreeing project charter.
- Working closely with project stakeholders (business domain, IT, external partners) to gain resource commitment.
- Identifying project requirements and agreeing deliverables / milestones.
- Managing timelines and project critical path.
- Managing project budget and costs.
- Managing project risks, assumptions, issues and dependencies. Liaising with stakeholders to assess impact and identify / implement corrective action where required.
- Monitoring and reporting on project progress against the project plan.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 3 – 5 years project management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal / external stakeholders.
- Recognized project management qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.)
- Agile project management experience is an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Agile
- CAPM
- PMP
- Prince
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric