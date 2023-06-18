Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jun 18, 2023

SUMMARY

Is planning and meeting deadlines your forte! AA Position! A well-established Financial Services provider is seeking your skills to fulfil this role and join their dynamic team as Project Manager based in La Lucia, Durban

RESPONSEBILITIES

  • Planning and developing project plans.
  • Creating and maintaining project management artifacts set by the Project Management office.
  • Defining, agreeing and managing project scope with all stakeholders (internal / external).
  • Establishing project teams, agreeing project charter.
  • Working closely with project stakeholders (business domain, IT, external partners) to gain resource commitment.
  • Identifying project requirements and agreeing deliverables / milestones.
  • Managing timelines and project critical path.
  • Managing project budget and costs.
  • Managing project risks, assumptions, issues and dependencies. Liaising with stakeholders to assess impact and identify / implement corrective action where required.
  • Monitoring and reporting on project progress against the project plan.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 3 – 5 years project management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal / external stakeholders.
  • Recognized project management qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.)
  • Agile project management experience is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Agile
  • CAPM
  • PMP
  • Prince

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

