Technical Developer
R800 000 – R1.2 MILL
My client in the banking sector has a vacancy for an Agile scrum master. The perfect candidate will have a relevant degree and exposure to:
Minimum Requirements:
Xamarin (iOS/Windows Phone/Android), [URL Removed] SQLite, JSON, XML, WCF
Android, Java, Kotlin, Compose, iOS, Swift, Flutter, Dart, Node, TypeScript, OAuth2, JWT, SpringBoot, Ktor, Figma, Sketch, UI/UX, Material Design, Room, SQLite, SQLCipher, PostgreSQL, RealmDB, MongoDB, Bash, Git, .NET Core, SQL Server, C#, PCI – DSS, React-Native, AWS, Gradle, Maven, Bootstrap, JQuery, Firebase, CI/CD, Git, Docker, Jenkins, Groovy, Leadership, Espresso, JUnit, Fastlane, Firebase App Distribution, Azure DevOps, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, Mentoring, Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Waterfall, DevOps Practices, Project Management, Data Structures, OOP, MVVM, MVP, MVI, MVC, SOLID, Hilt, Dagger
Ideal:
- Banking industry
- Central Collections environment
- Bank Systems Environment
- Bank Business Model
- Agile development principles
- SDLC
