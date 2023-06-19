Agile Scrum Master

Technical Developer

Be part of a Winning Team

R800 000 – R1.2 MILL

My client in the banking sector has a vacancy for an Agile scrum master. The perfect candidate will have a relevant degree and exposure to:

Minimum Requirements:

Xamarin (iOS/Windows Phone/Android), [URL Removed] SQLite, JSON, XML, WCF

Android, Java, Kotlin, Compose, iOS, Swift, Flutter, Dart, Node, TypeScript, OAuth2, JWT, SpringBoot, Ktor, Figma, Sketch, UI/UX, Material Design, Room, SQLite, SQLCipher, PostgreSQL, RealmDB, MongoDB, Bash, Git, .NET Core, SQL Server, C#, PCI – DSS, React-Native, AWS, Gradle, Maven, Bootstrap, JQuery, Firebase, CI/CD, Git, Docker, Jenkins, Groovy, Leadership, Espresso, JUnit, Fastlane, Firebase App Distribution, Azure DevOps, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, Mentoring, Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Waterfall, DevOps Practices, Project Management, Data Structures, OOP, MVVM, MVP, MVI, MVC, SOLID, Hilt, Dagger

Ideal:

Banking industry

Central Collections environment

Bank Systems Environment

Bank Business Model

Agile development principles

SDLC

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.



Desired Skills:

Technical Developer

SDLC

Banking

Software development

Learn more/Apply for this position