Application Support Specialist at Kwena

12 months contract in Brackenfell (Cape Town)

The mainn purrpose of the role is to plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified wholesaler area.

Duties and responsibilities:

To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility.

To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders, and the business support users.

To effectively manage the day-to-day IT operations within the specified area.

To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment.

Desired Skills:

Vendor management

IT change management

software development

SQL

