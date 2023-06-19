Automation Tester

Jun 19, 2023

6 month renewable contract
Hybrid working – 1 day per week at the office

  • Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both Run & Changecontexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.
  • Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions.
  • This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics.
  • Selenium and Java essential

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Testing Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position