Automation Tester

6 month renewable contract

Hybrid working – 1 day per week at the office

Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both Run & Changecontexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.

Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions.

This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics.

Selenium and Java essential

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Testing Automation

