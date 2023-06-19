Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Test Analyst (Automation). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential:

At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:

Unit

Integration

Regression

Automation

Load Tests

Selenium

Cucumber

X-Ray

Java

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in applying, kindly forward your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Automation

Testing Automation

Selenium WebDriver

SoapUI

Test automation

Selenium

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position