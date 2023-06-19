Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Test Analyst (Automation). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essential:
- At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
- Unit
- Integration
- Regression
- Automation
- Load Tests
- Selenium
- Cucumber
- X-Ray
- Java
If you meet the above requirements and are interested in applying, kindly forward your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Testing Automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- SoapUI
- Test automation
- Selenium
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years