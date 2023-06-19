Azure Data Engineer – Pretoria – up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Do you enjoying designing and implementing effective data pipelines? Are you a Data Engineer, with minimum 3 years’ experience in corporate space, who would love to join a listed, insurance This organisation prides itself on offering a diverse range of affordable insurance products and services that are innovative, simple, flexible, and accessible.

If you are passionate about Data Manipulation and Visualisations with the Cloud tools and technologies, and if you fit the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL

Power BI

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL

RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Automation scripting (Python, PowerShell, or Scriptcase)

Azure (essential)

AWS (advantageous)

Big-Data technologies (MongoDB or similar)

Do You Qualify?

Relevant 3-year IT qualification

5+ years’ experience with data pipeline design and development

The Reference Number for this position is PP57262 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

