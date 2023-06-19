BI Developer – Western Cape

A FMCG giant in Cape Town needs an experienced Business Intelligence Developer to assist with data modelling and visualisation, creating cubes and stored procedures. The successful candidate is well versed in SQL, SSRS, SSIS, and ETL methods.

Minimum requirement

Grade 12.

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field.

At least 3 years of experience in BI practices.

At least 3 years of SQL experience.

Knowledge of Office 365, SharePoint Online, and Azure experience.

Qlik Sense or Qlik View experience is advantageous.

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist.

FMCG experience is preferred.

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP), and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Qlik Sense).

Responsibilities

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Qlik Sense).

Create unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

Tableau

ETL

SSAS

SSMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension and Medical aid

