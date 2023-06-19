Business Analyst (SQL) (JHB) – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as the vital link between Retail Operations and the technical teams of a renowned Investment Firm seeking your expertise as a Business Analyst. Your core role will entail translating business needs into IT solutions, by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analysis and quality assurance for software products. The successful incumbent must preferably possess a Technology or Business Analyst tertiary qualification with a minimum of 2 years’ work experience as a BA in an Operations or IT environment including experience with SQL and/or other technical query tools such as Swagger and have the ability to lead and mentor Junior BA’s.

DUTIES:

Analyse and solve business problems using technology –

Gain a deep understanding of the key business processes, people, and IT systems that support them.

Gather, analyse, validate, and document requirements for business problems in collaboration with business stakeholders and the Product Owner.

Communicate with stakeholders and provide sufficient information to allow for informed business decisions.

Identify the business problem and come up with appropriate solutions, identify project and solution risks, document benefits of existing and proposed solutions and conduct impact analysis of proposed solution.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple stakeholders and reconcile conflicts.

Assess scope of projects and assist with planning and prioritisation in collaboration with the Product Owner.

Analyse integration and system requirements.

Assist in guidance of project deadlines, schedules and methodologies.

Develop contingency plans where appropriate.

Support and drive implementation of projects in collaboration with the Product Owner.

Development of test scenarios, test cases and testing activities necessary to assess the quality and completion of system implementations.

Co-ordinate and oversee the work of other BAs within the team (or across teams) as it relates to a specific project.

Collaborate with developers to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between business and system requirements.

Support the business transition and assist business with change management.

Broader role within the area –

Support the overall wellbeing of IT systems and help translate the knowledge gained by the team to knowledge that can be shared across the floor – Reduce legacy Improve efficiency Promote reuse of analysis and tech Improve team process Drive quality Drive knowledge share

Be the liaison between business and IT.

Help with UAT – creating test cases, facilitation, and managing and analysing change requests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technology or Business Analyst qualification preferred.

Although no formal qualification in a technology field is required, successful candidates will have a strong interest in Technology generally and Financial Services.

At least 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in an Operations or IT environment.

Experience with SQL and/or other technical query tools (e.g., Swagger).

Keen interest in technology, data, databases, UX and integration.

Ability to lead / mentor more Junior BA’s.

Advantageous –

Experience with BPM, CRM, or transaction processing technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong logical reasoning and attention to detail.

Ability to engage confidently with stakeholders at any level.

Methodical approach to work.

Demonstrates the ability to deal with complexity.

Good verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Planning, organisational and time management skills.

Record of problem solving.

COMMENTS:

